Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Christopher Sean Wants DOOL Return for TV Dad Drake Hogestyn – Paul Narita and John Black’s Reunion

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers reveal that one NBC soap alum recently did a fun Q&A on Instagram. DOOL fans will remember Christopher Sean for his role as Paul Narita. Paul was certainly one of Salem’s biggest sweethearts – a truly good man that soaps could use more of!

It turns out Sean’s a sweetheart in real life, too. In his Instagram Q&A, Sean weighed in on the possibility of a Days of Our Lives comeback. There’s one beloved costar that Sean would be willing to reprise his role for: his TV dad!

Sean grew quite close to Drake Hogestyn (John Black) during his time at Days, so he’d definitely like to share scenes again.

Let’s look at exactly how this part of the Q&A went down. “Will you ever pop back into Salem/DAYS again, even if just a short visit?” one fan asked. “I would do it for this man,” Sean said as the caption for a John pic. He added, “Love #Drake.”

Many Days of Our Lives viewers would love to see Paul visit to Salem down the road. It doesn’t sound like Sean would be interested in more than an episode or two, but that’d be better than nothing! Perhaps Paul could come home for some big family event – one that John would really like to have his son back in town for.

Although John and Paul didn’t find each other until later in life, they have a great father-son bond. Sean and Hogestyn had plenty of heartfelt moments during Sean’s run on the show, which wrapped up back in 2018.

It’d be awesome for Paul to rejoin the action for a bit and catch up with John as well some other Salemites. We’ll take whatever Paul can squeeze into this potential visit.

Nothing’s in the works yet, but it’s something Days should look into once the COVID-19 aka coronavirus crisis dies down. When the show’s back in production, they’ll need more returns and surprises.

DOOL tends to bring back fan favorites for popups pretty often, so they need to contact Sean and get the details nailed down!

Would you like to see Christopher Sean return to Days as Paul Narita? As other DOOL news comes in, we'll pass along updates. Days of Our Lives spoilers say there's much more drama ahead, so stay tuned.